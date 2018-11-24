Williamson powers Owatonna past St. Thomas Academy to another 5A title

It wasn’t vintage Jason Williamson, but it didn’t have to be. Owatonna’s superstar running back was bottled up for most of the game, but broke loose two times, which proved to be enough in the Huskies’ 14-3 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the Class 5A championship game.

Owatonna trailed 3-0 at halftime, but Williamson remedied that with a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 7-3 lead. He shed three tacklers and side-stepped another on the run, showing the ability that makes him a University of Minnesota recruit.

Williamson’s second long run came after the Owatonna defense had held St. Thomas out of the end zone after the Cadets had reached the Owatonna 6.

With St. Thomas overcommitting on defense, Williamson slipped through the line for a 44-yard TD to ice the victory. He finished with 184 yards rushing.

Owatonna (13-0) won its second consecutive Class 5A title. St. Thomas fell to 12-1.

Check back later for more on the game.