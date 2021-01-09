skip navigation
By Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune
09/01/2021, 7:15pm CDT
- The prep football season kicks off in earnest on Thursday. Here's some story lines for the season.
By David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
09/01/2021, 6:30pm CDT
- Our writers have different takes on how the Raiders will fare. Plus, predictions on two other games.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
09/01/2021, 6:15pm CDT
- Eden Prairie and St. Michael-Albertville hold the next two spots in a list featuring the usual powers.
By David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
09/01/2021, 6:30pm CDT
- Our writers have different takes on how the Raiders will fare. Plus, predictions on two other games.
By David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
09/01/2021, 6:00pm CDT
- A glimpse at the title contenders in high school football metro sub-districts
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
09/01/2021, 1:00am CDT
- All were selected based on performance on the field rather than collegiate interest.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
08/31/2021, 11:00pm CDT
- Once overlooked, the territory outside the metro area is developing a reputation for quality Division I recruits. Five stand out this preseason.
By Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune
08/30/2021, 6:30pm CDT
- The schedule holds one game each week that you won’t want to miss, and here they are.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
06/17/2021, 11:00pm CDT
- An estimated 400 fans turned out for the finals of a state tournament that lacks official sanction as a high school sport.
By Paul Patane, SportsEngine
12/20/2020, 3:00pm CST
- The recipients for each of the three classes were honored as part of a virtual ceremony held Dec. 18.
By Paul Patane, SportsEngine
12/16/2020, 1:00pm CST
- See who have been chosen finalists. The winner will be announced as part of a virtual presentation on YouTube Friday evening.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
06/28/2021, 12:30pm CDT
- The Star Tribune Metro Boys' Tennis Player of the Year for the second time, he hopes to play doubles with his younger brother next season.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
06/11/2021, 6:30pm CDT
- Swenson repeated as champion after winning two years ago as a freshman. Breck's Clayton Haberman won the Class 1A singles title and teammates Ishan Nadkarni and Zach Piehl took the doubles crown.
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
06/10/2021, 6:15pm CDT
- Semifinals and finals are set for Friday in Class 2A at Prior Lake and Class 1A at St. Cloud Tech.
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
08/24/2021, 8:15pm CDT
By Star Tribune
05/27/2021, 12:00pm CDT
- The games, delayed by the pandemic, will be played Saturday in St. Louis.
By SportsEngine staff
11/30/2020, 2:00pm CST
- See which image was chosen the best from our season of coverage.
By JOE GUNTHER, Star Tribune
04/28/2021, 6:00am CDT
- A state meet record time in the 50 freestyle was one of four first-place finishes for the speedy Breck swimmer.
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
03/20/2021, 10:15pm CDT
- Juniors Charlie Crosby and James Pan each won two events to help lead the Bearstangs to a dominating team victory.
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
03/19/2021, 9:30pm CDT
- The Hornets didn't win an event but had at least one athlete in every event as well as all three relay teams. Meanwhile, St. Louis Park's Hayden Zheng added two more individual state titles.
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
12/14/2020, 1:30pm CST
- The Stillwater senior set a new state record for girls in a 5K high school race and won a showcase of top runners at the end of the season.
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
12/14/2020, 1:15pm CST
- Vargas won all six of Stillwater’s meets, defeating highly ranked runners in five of them, and won a year-end meet of top runners from across the state.
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
10/26/2020, 7:30pm CDT
- The boys' and girls' seasons will be extended for some teams by a privately run showcase on Oct. 30-31 in Atwater, Minn.
