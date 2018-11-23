Jalen Suggs runs, passes SMB past Willmar to 4A Prep Bowl title

SMB Wolfpack quarterback Jalen Suggs (1) juked past a tackle attempt by Willmar's Ty Roelofs (11) for a first down in the first quarter on Friday. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky ¥ aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com
Jalen Suggs is the kid picked first on the playground, the neighborhood kid who dominates every backyard game, the kid who makes fans out of teammates.
Suggs, a junior at Minnehaha Academy and a nationally sought recruit in football and basketball, made the Class 4A Prep Bowl a showcase for his athletic talents.
Whether at quarterback or cornerback, Suggs propelled SMB to a 44-18 victory against Willmar on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
SMB, a co-op of players from St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and Blake formed in 2015, completed a 13-0 season and won the combined program’s first state title.
Suggs dazzled on a trio of touchdowns: A 23-yard run during which six Willmar defenders missed tackles, a 97-yard interception return and a 76-yard pass.
Suggs, who guided Minnehaha Academy’s basketball team to the past two Class 2A state titles, finished with 216 passing yards, 67 rushing yards, four offensive touchdowns and two interceptions.
Willmar (11-2) enjoyed a few big plays, too. Ethan Roux dashed 90 yards untouched for a touchdown as the Cardinals trimmed their deficit to 10-6.
But SMB made plays in bulk and Willmar couldn’t keep pace.
