Top-ranked Lakeville North dispatches rival Lakeville South with authority

For one half, it was a battle.

Lakeville North spotted Lakeville South a 7-0 lead, took a 14-7 advantage into halftime, then exploded in the second half for a 35-13 victory over intra-district rival Lakeville South.

Running backs Raja Nelson and Brian Curtis Jr. did almost all of the damage for the Lakeville North offense. Curtis ran for 207 yards and a touchdown while Nelson added 180 yards and three scores on the ground.

No. 1-ranked Lakeville North (12-0) will face Eden Prairie in the Class 6A championship game next Friday. The Panthers beat the Eagles 14-0 on Sept. 7.

The loss ended Lakeville South’s late-season surge. The Cougars (6-6) started the season losing five of their first six games with rallied to win five consecutive games before Friday night.

Check back later for more on the game.