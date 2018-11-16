Quantcast
Top-ranked Lakeville North dispatches rival Lakeville South with authority

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 11/16/18, 4:45PM CST

The Panthers, trailing 7-0 after one quarter, asserted physical control to put away the upstart Cougars with a 35-13 victory and earn a Class 6A Prep Bowl berth against perennial power Eden Prairie.


Lakeville North running back Brian Curtis Jr. (28) was held up by his jersey as he ran toward the end zone in the first half. Photo: ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

First report

For one half, it was a battle.

Lakeville North spotted Lakeville South a 7-0 lead, took a 14-7 advantage into halftime, then exploded in the second half for a 35-13 victory over intra-district rival Lakeville South.

Running backs Raja Nelson and Brian Curtis Jr. did almost all of the damage for the Lakeville North offense. Curtis ran for 207 yards and a touchdown while Nelson added 180 yards and three scores on the ground.

No. 1-ranked Lakeville North (12-0) will face Eden Prairie in the Class 6A championship game next Friday. The Panthers beat the Eagles 14-0 on Sept. 7.

The loss ended Lakeville South’s late-season surge. The Cougars (6-6) started the season losing five of their first six games with rallied to win five consecutive games before Friday night.

Check back later for more on the game.

