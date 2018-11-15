Quantcast
skip navigation

Eden Prairie ends Blaine's undefeated season, advances to Prep Bowl again

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 11/15/18, 10:30PM CST

Share

The defending champion Eagles, winners of 11 football state championships, broke open a tight first half with 27 second-half points to claim a 34-14 victory.


Aided by Eden Prairie center Logan Tyler (59), running back Nic Krueger (7) scored the Eagles' first touchdown against Blaine in the first half Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky ¥ aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

First report

Defending state champion Eden Prairie ousted previously undefeated Blaine 34-14 on Thursday in a Class 6A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Eden Prairie (10-1) heads to its 14th Prep Bowl and seeks its 12th title. The Eagles face the winner of Friday’s semifinal game featuring top-ranked Lakeville North and surprising Lakeville South.

Nic Krueger ran for two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown dash that resulted in a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.


Photo gallery: Blaine vs. Eden Prairie

Then the Eagles’ kickoff team recovered a squib kick at Blaine’s 28-yard line and the offense made the gift count. Collin Penn capped a five-play drive by going wide right on 4th-and-8 and beating a Blaine defender around the end. Eden Prairie 20, Blaine 0.

Tony Strand’s punt return for a Bengals touchdown early in fourth quarter could not overcome Blaine’s early offensive struggles. In the first half, quarterback Jack Haring threw two interceptions and the Bengals (11-1) also lost a fumble on the first play after an Eden Prairie fumble.

A 39-yard connection from quarterback Cole Kramer to Matt Sherman sparked the lone first-half scoring drive by the Eagles. Krueger ran for a 4-yard touchdown as Eden Prairie led 7-0 at intermission.

In 2008, Blaine defeated Eden Prairie 28-24 in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. Eden Prairie bettered Blaine in consecutive Prep Bowl meetings in 1996 and 1997.

Check back later for more on the game.

Football Hub Headlines

View All

Tag(s): Blaine  Eden Prairie  Class 6A 

Share