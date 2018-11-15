Eden Prairie ends Blaine's undefeated season, advances to Prep Bowl again

Aided by Eden Prairie center Logan Tyler (59), running back Nic Krueger (7) scored the Eagles' first touchdown against Blaine in the first half Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky ¥ aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com
Defending state champion Eden Prairie ousted previously undefeated Blaine 34-14 on Thursday in a Class 6A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Eden Prairie (10-1) heads to its 14th Prep Bowl and seeks its 12th title. The Eagles face the winner of Friday’s semifinal game featuring top-ranked Lakeville North and surprising Lakeville South.
Nic Krueger ran for two touchdowns, including a 43-yard touchdown dash that resulted in a 14-0 lead in the third quarter.