Eden Prairie ends Blaine's undefeated season, advances to Prep Bowl again

Then the Eagles’ kickoff team recovered a squib kick at Blaine’s 28-yard line and the offense made the gift count. Collin Penn capped a five-play drive by going wide right on 4th-and-8 and beating a Blaine defender around the end. Eden Prairie 20, Blaine 0.

Tony Strand’s punt return for a Bengals touchdown early in fourth quarter could not overcome Blaine’s early offensive struggles. In the first half, quarterback Jack Haring threw two interceptions and the Bengals (11-1) also lost a fumble on the first play after an Eden Prairie fumble.

A 39-yard connection from quarterback Cole Kramer to Matt Sherman sparked the lone first-half scoring drive by the Eagles. Krueger ran for a 4-yard touchdown as Eden Prairie led 7-0 at intermission.

In 2008, Blaine defeated Eden Prairie 28-24 in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. Eden Prairie bettered Blaine in consecutive Prep Bowl meetings in 1996 and 1997.

