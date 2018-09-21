Failed conversion try gives Eden Prairie one-point victory over Wayzata

Collin Penn’s 39-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left lifted No. 2 Eden Prairie to a 35-34 victory over No. 4 Wayzata Friday.

The Eagles led 21-7 early in the third quarter, but ended up having to score two more touchdowns and make a last-second defensive stop to come out on top.

After Penn’s go-ahead score, Wayzata drove the length of the field and scored a touchdown with 4.2 seconds left. The Trojans elected to go for two and the victory, but their inside pitch ended up on the ground and the Eagles recovered.

Quarterback Cole Kramer used both his arm and legs to get the Eagles on the board early in the second quarter. The senior completed a 13-yard pass to convert on third-and-long, and two plays later scrambled 18 yards to move the ball into Wayzata territory. Kramer finished the drive by floating a play-action pass to senior tight end Matt Sherman for an 18-yard touchdown.

The eight-play, 74-yard drive put the Eagles up 7-0, but the lead didn’t last long. The Trojans got the ball back and took just three plays to find the end zone. Senior quarterback Keaton Heide rolled to his left and showed off his arm with a 55-yard rainbow that hit senior wide receiver Connor Hale in stride for a touchdown.

The Eagles (3-1) responded with one of their trademark clock-eating drives that senior Felipe Izumi, listed as a 225-pound defensive end, capped off when he bulldozed across the goal line from one yard out on fourth down to make it 14-7.

Izumi’s second short touchdown run put Eden Prairie back in front 28-21 with 5:55 to go, but Wayzata once again had an answer. The Trojans drove 60 yards in less than two minutes and junior back Christian Vasser tied the game back up with a 13-yard touchdown run.

