Stout, stingy Lakeville North upsets Eden Prairie 14-0

Finally.

Brian Curtis Jr. scored two touchdowns in a span of just over five minutes in the second quarter, lifting Lakeville North to a 14-0 victory over top-ranked Eden Prairie.

The victory marked the first time in school history that Lakeville North defeated Eden Prairie, ending an eight-game losing streak dating back its inception in 2005, when Lakeville split into two high schools.

It’s also the first time Eden Prairie has been held scoreless since losing to Wayzata 16-0 on Oct. 17, 2012.

