Stout, stingy Lakeville North upsets Eden Prairie 14-0

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 09/07/18, 9:00PM CDT

The Panthers, behind two third-quarter touchdowns by Brian Curtis Jr., handed the Eagles their first loss since 2016.


The Lakeville North student section erupted after a blocked field goal attempt by Eden Prairie late in the second quarter. The Panthers returned the block for an apparent touchdown but it was nullifed by a penalty. Photo: AARON LAVINSKY ¥ aaron.lavinsky@s

First report

Finally.

Brian Curtis Jr. scored two touchdowns in a span of just over five minutes in the second quarter, lifting Lakeville North to a 14-0 victory over top-ranked Eden Prairie.

The victory marked the first time in school history that Lakeville North defeated Eden Prairie, ending an eight-game losing streak dating back its inception in 2005, when Lakeville split into two high schools.

It’s also the first time Eden Prairie has been held scoreless since losing to Wayzata 16-0 on Oct. 17, 2012.

Check back later for more on the game.

