Mayer Lutheran snags its first football state title, winning the Class 1A final

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 11/26/21, 10:00AM CST

Minneota, in pursuit of its eighth championship, gave up two TDs in 20 seconds in the first half.


Mayer Lutheran's Tyler Neitzel (left), Elijah Jopp (7) and Cole Neitzel celebrated their championship. AARON LAVINSKY, Star Tribune

Mayer Lutheran got a 7-yard touchdown run from Cole Neitzel in the third quarter to take a six-point lead, then leaned on its defense to keep Minneota off the board for the rest of the game Friday, emerging with a 20-14 victory in the Class 1A championship game.

Quarterback Ty Hoese was 12-for-26 for 142 yards and a touchdown for Mayer Lutheran (13-1), which scored two touchdowns in a span of 20 seconds in the first half to turn a 7-0 deficit into a 13-7 lead.

Minneota went up 14-13 just before halftime on a 22-yard scoring reception by Jonah Gruenes, who carried at least three Mayer Lutheran tacklers into the end zone.

It’s Mayer Lutheran’s first state title, and it comes in its first trip to the Prep Bowl. Minneota (13-1) was seeking its eighth state championship.

