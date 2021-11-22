Quantcast
Meet the 2021 Star Tribune All-Metro first team defense

By David La Vaque, Star Tribune, 11/22/21, 10:15PM CST

Meet the top defensive players in Twin Cities area prep football, plus scroll down for the All-Metro second team.


Woodbury's Joey Gerlach, shown leaping at the legs of Maple Grove’s Tanner Albeck, was named first team All-Metro on defense. (Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune)

All-metro second team

LINEMEN

Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights

Blake Gode, Lakeville North

Jaxon Howard, Cooper, junior

Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran

Jacob Meissner, Providence Academy

Mason South, Maple Grove

LINEBACKERS

Samuel Angell, Andover

Colton Gregersen, Burnsville

Jordan Hull, Mahtomedi

Nate Litke, Spring Lake Park

Wes Overton, Rockford

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Weston Knox, Andover

Jordan McClom, Armstrong

Marques Monroe, Kennedy

Devin Williams, Fridley

How they were selected

The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.

