Meet the 2021 Star Tribune All-Metro first team defense

Woodbury's Joey Gerlach, shown leaping at the legs of Maple Grove’s Tanner Albeck, was named first team All-Metro on defense. (Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune)
LINEMEN
Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights
Blake Gode, Lakeville North
Jaxon Howard, Cooper, junior
Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran
Jacob Meissner, Providence Academy
Mason South, Maple Grove
LINEBACKERS
Samuel Angell, Andover
Colton Gregersen, Burnsville
Jordan Hull, Mahtomedi
Nate Litke, Spring Lake Park
Wes Overton, Rockford
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Weston Knox, Andover
Jordan McClom, Armstrong
Marques Monroe, Kennedy
Devin Williams, Fridley
The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.
