Class 6A quarterfinals: Maple Grove's big plays lead to 21-6 victory over Woodbury

Big plays fueled Maple Grove’s 31-12 victory against Woodbury in the Class 6A football state tournament quarterfinal played Thursday at Eden Prairie High School.

The Crimson (10-1) advance to play the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal featuring Farmington and Eden Prairie. The semifinal will be played at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium. This is Maple Grove’s deepest playoff run since making the 2017 semifinals.

Crimson senior running back Derrick Jameson ran for touchdowns of 59 and 74 yards, two of the many big plays the victors made in the various facets of the game.

A pair of explosive plays and a huge special teams play built a 14-0 Maple Grove lead at halftime.

Jameson got going early, taking a sweep 59-yards to the end zone on the first Crimson drive.

In the second quarter, junior defensive back Jacob Anderson intercepted a Woodbury (9-2) pass attempt. One play later, junior tight end Sam Peters got loose down the seam and went 82 yards for a 14-0 Crimson advantage.

Woodbury, which converted a fake punt for a first down early in the second quarter, attempted a fake field goal with two seconds remaining. But Anderson read the play well and tackled the receiver short of the goal line.

Another stop and go led to a 21-0 Maple Grove lead. The defense turned Woodbury over on downs on the Royals’ first drive of the third quarter. Next play, Jameson galloped 74 yards for a touchdown.

Maple Grove turned Woodbury over on downs twice to start the third quarter. A Crimson fumble gave the Royals a third try. And they finally finished a drive. Bjellos found senior Joey Gerlach for a 7-yard touchdown reception and the Royals deficit shrank to 21-6 late in the third quarter.