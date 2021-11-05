Cooper holds off Armstrong 14-13 to earn first state berth since 1996

Cooper senior David Connors darted in, stuck a hand out and blocked an extra point after Armstrong had rallied to pull within a point. Connors’ block proved to be the difference as the Hawks, who had lost four years in a row with a state tournament berth on the line — often in heartbreaking ways — held on to beat intra-district rival Armstrong 14-13 in the Class 5A, Section 5 championship game.

The victory sends Cooper to the state tournament for just the second time in program history; the first time the Hawks went was in 1996.

“Never,” replied Donte Williams, who had two interceptions in the game, when asked if the Hawks’ snake-bit past ever crossed his mind when Armstrong was rallying after halftime. “I know my team. I know how much heart we’ve got, how much effort we put into this.”

Cooper (8-2) come out looking to assert itself early. Connors, a smooth wide receiver who has committed to Illinois State, caught a 20-yard fade pass from quarterback Joseph Russell on the final play of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

Cooper bumped that lead to 14-0 in the second quarter when Danari Connors, David’s younger brother who filled in for Royal, scooted around right end for a 4-yard touchdown.

“Danari was somebody that we needed and he stepped up to the plate,” said Hawks’ star defensive end Jaxon Howard. “That’s what this team is all about.”

Armstrong made a strong charge in the second half, taking advantage of Cooper’s past scourge, penalties, to work its way back into the game.

Quarterback Jamen Malone threw a pair of fourth-down touchdown passes, the last one just before David Connors’ big blocked kick.

Cooper coach Willie Howard choked back tears after the game when reminded of his team’s past struggles in section championship games.

“We talk about resolve and giving everything we have,” he said. “There’s tears of excitement for these kids. We’ve got so many second-place medals and pins. We needed a first, we needed something to show our program is for real. It feels so good to climb that mountain.”