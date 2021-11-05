Class 6A: Wayzata knocks off Stillwater 28-7

A strong running game and a stout defense led Wayzata’s football team to a 28-7 upset victory at Stillwater on Friday.

The victory in the Class 6A round of 16 sends the Trojans to Thursday’s state tournament quarterfinals at Park Center High School against either Centennial or St. Michael-Albertville.

No. 7 Wayzata (8-2) won 2019 Class 6A Prep Bowl. On Friday, senior running back Julian Diedrich burst for a 42-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. And senior receiver Drew Berkland scooped up a fumble in the backfield and ran three yards for a 14-0 fourth quarter advantage.

No. 4 Stillwater (8-2) couldn’t muster consistent offense. The Ponies initial first down came on the final play of the first half. They found a rhythm in the fourth quarter and scored a touchdown. But they couldn’t find the equalizer.

Then Diedrich ran for a pair of scores to ice the victory.