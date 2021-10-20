Mound Westonka’s Von Bank does it all to help complete unbeaten regular season

SportsEngine photo
Playing in cold and wet conditions, Mound Westonka finished its third unbeaten regular season since 2015 as the White Hawks controlled the game and defeated Spectrum 28-0 at Mound Westonka High School.
Mound Westonka (8-0, 3-0) set the tone with a first drive featuring only runs from junior running back Tyler Albert. He carried the ball four times on the opening drive, capping it off with a one-yard run to put the White Hawks ahead early in the first quarter. Albert finished the game with 125 yards on 18 carries.
The rest of the game saw plenty of senior Tyler Von Bank starring for the White Hawks, ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 4A coaches’ poll. He finished the game with a sack and an interception on defense. Offensively, he had a 24-yard touchdown reception in the first half. He wrapped up the third quarter with a 10-yard rushing touchdown of his own.
Junior running back Fletcher Anderson also scored on the ground for the White Hawks.
Spectrum (5-3, 4-2) found little success on offense. The Sting’s quarterback, junior Tanner Gangl, was the shining star for Spectrum. Despite poor conditions, he finished 7-for-15 for 86 yards.
