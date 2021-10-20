Mound Westonka’s Von Bank does it all to help complete unbeaten regular season

If there was a big play for Mound Westonka during Wednesday’s game, it likely involved senior Tyler Von Bank.

On his 18th birthday, Von Bank registered a rushing and receiving touchdown. Defensively, he finished with a sack and an interception. All of it helped Mound Westonka finish off a 28-0 victory.

This Swiss Army knife role is nothing new for Von Bank. He’s done this all season. His duties include part-time quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker, punter and more.

“In 13 years of coaching, Tyler Von Bank is one of the most special players I’ve ever coached,” Mound Westonka coach Nick David said. “He’s a selfless player. All he wants to do is win.”

Von Bank helped lead a defense that held the Sting (5-3, 4-2) to under 150 yards of total offense.

Offensively, he helped lead the way with a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Taking a snap late in the third quarter, he scored on a 10-yard run for his second touchdown of the day. Junior running back Tyler Albert was the main source of offense for the White Hawks. He finished the day with 125 yards on 18 carries.

The win gives the White Hawks their third undefeated regular season since 2015. Mound Westonka will enter the Class 4A, Section 6 tournament likely as the top seed looking for its first-ever state tournament appearance.

“We know that the Oronos and Delanos in our section play a tough, physical schedule,” David said. “We’re going to have to match that.”