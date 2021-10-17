Metro Top 10: Section seedings at stake this week

The regular season concludes Wednesday (with a few games sprinkled in Thursday), as it traditionally does, to make room for Minnesota Educator Academy weekend and to give teams an ample time to prepare for the first round of the postseason, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 26 for all classes except Class 6A.

The final game of the season is a chance for some teams to jockey for section seeding. Let’s take a look at some of the more important games around the metro this week.

In Class 6A, the No. 1 seeds are set, with Lakeville South (Section 3), Stillwater (4), Maple Grove (5) and Eden Prairie (6) locked into the top spots in each of the four sections. There are games of note, however, as teams look to earn a No. 2 seed.

In Section 3, East Ridge could lock up the No. 2 seed with a victory over St. Michael-Albertville while Farmington’s chance to move into the second position depends on winning at Wayzata Thursday. In Section 4, Woodbury travels to Centennial with the winner earning the No. 2 seed.

In Section 5, Osseo could move into the No. 2 spot if it beats Blaine in a Thursday afternoon matinee and St. Michael-Albertville loses at East Ridge Wednesday. Shakopee will lock up the second seed in Section 6 if they beat surging Eagan, which has won two in a row. If the Sabers fall, Minnetonka would move up the No. 2 seed by beating winless Roseville Thursday.

In other classes, Cooper could leapfrog Armstrong for the No. 1 seed in Section 5, Class 5A with a victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s and an Armstrong loss to Spring Lake Park. Fridley plays at Columbia Heights Friday with the No. 1 seed in Section 4, Class 4A, at stake. Two teams still have a shot at the top spot in Section 5, 4A. Holy Angels will secure the No. 1 seed if it beats Waconia. If it doesn’t, SMB could do it if it finds a way to get past undefeated Providence Academy.

Providence would earn the top seed in tough Section 2, Class 3A with a victory.