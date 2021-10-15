Chaska plays keep-away to beat Armstrong 17-6

Chaska running back Jack Boyle breaks tackles to score the Hawks' first touchdown. [Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine]
Armstrong’s stadium staff concluded Friday evening’s festivities by blaring Rick Astley’s 1987 smash “Never Gonna Give You Up,” possibly the most un-football choice ever.
Then again, the song fit visiting Chaska, which dominated a showdown of ranked teams by playing keep-away with the ball throughout a 17-6 victory.
Chaska (7-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, asserted control with its no-frills running game and senior running back Jack Boyle in particular. He carried 42 times for 166 yards.
“It’s all determination,” Boyle said between breaths after the game. “You’re going to get tired out there, but if you want it more, you’re going to get it more.”
Playing keep-away served Chaska well in a 17-6 victory Friday at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Chaska (7-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, didn’t allow No. 9 Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-2) much time to play offense. The Hawks, relying heavily on their no-frills running game, converted on fourth down several times to maintain long drives.
They led 14-0 at halftime on 2-yard touchdown runs by seniors Jack Boyle (running back) and Brayden Sanders (quarterback).
In the first half, the Hawks offense converted three times on fourth down, the last of which propelled their second scoring drive. Boyle, who picked up hard yards by the bushel, kept Chaska alive by moving the chains to the Hawks’ 45-yard line. Sanders later completed the drive with just 12 seconds remaining before halftime.
Only an interception in the end zone by Armstrong junior Cordell Wilson kept Chaska from scoring on all three of its first half possessions.
Armstrong ran just two plays in the third quarter. Trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons got on the board with a 38-yard strike from Jamen Malone to Marquan Tucker.
The Falcons recovered their ensuing on-side kick. But the drive ended with Chaska Myles Meiller’s second interception of the night.
