Chaska plays keep-away to beat Armstrong 17-6

A short touchdown run from Boyle, and another by senior quarterback Brayden Sanders, built a 14-0 halftime lead. In the first half, Chaska converted three times on fourth down, the last of which propelled its second scoring drive.

“We take a lot of pride in being able to pick up one or two yards when we need them,” Hawks coach Bryan Dahl said. “Our guys are chomping at the bit every fourth down. They want to go for it no matter where we are on the field.”

An offense with no intent of giving up the ball was Chaska’s best method for diffusing No. 9 Armstrong (5-2). Dropped passes and other mistakes hurt the Falcons’ explosive offense. The Hawks didn’t give them second chances.

“We’re kind of a big-play team and we left a few of them out there early,” Armstrong coach Jack Negen said.

Boyle, who picked up hard yards by the bushel, kept Chaska moving on its first possession of the second half. Lining up in the wildcat formation and taking a direct snap, Boyle followed a rebuilt offensive line missing two starters and kept surging forward. He converted twice on fourth down. A third attempt, this one from the Falcons’ 20-yard line, was stopped.

Back in business, the Armstrong offense failed to take flight. A run, followed by an interception, were the Falcons’ only two plays in the third quarter.

Trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter, Armstrong scored on a 38-yard strike from Jamen Malone to Marquan Tucker.

Friday marked the teams’ fifth consecutive meeting since 2017. Both coaches said these games provide a good measure for what postseason success requires.

“You kind of see where you’re at against a team like this,” Negen said. “But we’re not done. We feel like we’re a pretty dang good team going into the playoffs. We’ve just got to make some plays.”