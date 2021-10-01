Spring Lake Park rolls Mahtomedi for a Homecoming thumping

As part of Friday’s Homecoming festivities, the Mahtomedi boys’ and girls’ cross-country programs got in on the football fun, running the game ball in a relay from Spring Lake Park to the Zephyrs’ stadium.

The visiting Panthers followed suit, running their veer offense to near perfection in a 35-7 upset of previously undefeated Mahtomedi (4-1). Those cross-country runners covered some 20 miles from about 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Long runs after sunset belonged to Spring Lake Park.

Nate Litke started the party by getting loose for a 77-yard touchdown run on the game’s second play. His burst provided a needed lift to what had been a inconsistent offense of late.

“We wanted to bring a lot of energy right away,” teammate Nick Ojile said. “The past couple games, we came out a little slow. We wanted to come out fast in this game. Playing with energy is key for us.”

Ojile and quarterback Brayden Talso kept the power flowing. A long Talso run brought the Panthers (4-1) into the red zone. Ojile finished the drive from 12 yards out and Spring Lake Park led 14-0 in the first quarter.

Entering the game, Spring Lake Park ranked 10th in Class 5A in this week’s Associated Press poll, five spots behind the undefeated Zephyrs. But the Panthers played like the favorites.

Their early lead blossomed into a 21-0 halftime advantage. They did it with determined runs, legs churning and falling forward for maximum yardage. And the defense swarmed ball carriers, making sure and sometimes punishing tackles.

“They are very physical, and we knew that coming in,” Zephyrs’ coach Dave Muetzel said. “They are a good team, and they took it to us. They beat us up front – the beat us in every aspect of the game.”

Mahtomedi looked to regroup after halftime. Quarterback Charles Brandt dropped passes into coverage holes for receiver Quinn Walek. But the promise went unfulfilled as the Zephyrs ultimately punted.

“We executed on some pass plays but not close to enough,” Muetzel said. “We were hoping we could do some more things in the run game as well but we never got that going.”

Any remaining intrigue disappeared as Spring Lake Park pushed and shoved its way to an 87-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. Litke scored for the second time and the Panthers led 28-0.

“As we kept driving, we were building the momentum and that helped us put the game away,” said Ojile, who also scored twice. “I think we’re done with the up-and-down games and we’re back to where we want to be.”