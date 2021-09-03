Lake City ends Caledonia's streak at 71 games

Caledonia’s 71-game winning streak — the longest current streak in the nation in high school football — came to an end Friday night with a 30-13 loss at Lake City.

The Tigers, who were 2-4 last season, scored the final 24 points of the game.

Caledonia led 13-6 in the second quarter before the Tigers tied it up by halftime. Lake City scored 10 points in the third quarter and added a fourth-quarter touchdown.

It was the first loss for the Warriors since losing to BOLD in the Class 2A semifinals in 2014 and their first regular-season loss since losing to Plainview-Elgin-Millville in their 2011 season opener.

The winning streak was the

second-longest in state history. Stephen-Argyle won 76 consecutive games before losing in a section championship game in 2008.

The Warriors are playing without Eli King, their starting quarterback in 2020, who is sitting out his senior season. King, who has committed to play basketball for Iowa State, suffered a knee injury during 2020 football season and missed the 2020-21 basketball season.

King was the third of three brothers to start at quarterback for the Warriors since the start of the winning streak at the beginning of the 2015 season.

The Warriors, who were 3-0 in the abbreviated 2020 season, have won five consecutive state titles (2015-19). They are one of only two high schools in state history to win five consecutive state football titles; the other is Stephen-Argyle, which won five consecutive nine-man titles from 2003 to ’07.

The Warriors, who have had 24 consecutive winning seasons, are 222-28 since 2000. Since 2007, they are 170-7. The Warriors have won 10 state titles since 2005.