The Tre Ratio, and other tales to take into the prep football season

The Randy Ratio took its place in Minnesota lore in 2002, when Vikings coach Mike Tice was determined to involve Randy Moss on a large percentage of plays. Nearly two decades later, Cretin-Derham Hall has a ratio in mind for senior Tre Holloman.

“Tre is special,” Raiders coach Chuck Miesbauer said. “We are looking at different ways to get the ball in his hands.”

Tice’s goal was to throw to his standout wide receiver 40 percent of the time. Holloman’s scenario involves much more versatility — passing, running and catching.

“Tre is scoring a touchdown every six times he touches the ball,” Miesbauer said. “We need to get him more touches, 18 to 24 a game.”

Holloman returned to the practice field this week after missing the initial week because of a family commitment. The Raiders, who drop from Class 6A to 5A this year, are coming off a 1-6 season.

“Everything we are doing is a continuation of what we did over the summer,” Miesbauer said. “We will ease him back into everything. We are going to take it slow, so he will be somewhat limited at first.”

Holloman gave a verbal commitment to Michigan State for basketball earlier this month. He was also a Division I football recruit as a defensive back.

“Probably the biggest surprise for people is that he is back playing football,” Miesbauer said. “To underuse him would be disingenuous.”

Rivals work together

Two St. Paul City Conference rivals are becoming one. Harding and Humboldt will join forces and become a cooperative program for the next two seasons.

“Possible rebranding will be explored prior to a third season together,” Harding athletic director Kathy Jackson said. “We are super enthusiastic, and the two school communities are feeling new energy and excitement as well.”

Humboldt finished last season with only 18 players, and that included seventh- and eighth-graders. It suspended the program in 2016 and started playing a junior varsity schedule.

“We will now be able to have two teams, which neither school was able to have before,” said coach Otto Kraus, who has been Harding’s mentor the previous three seasons after serving as an assistant coach for eight years. “It was a good opportunity for both programs.”

There are 55 athletes practicing with the team. Kraus expects that number to climb once school starts.

“It’s a new team, and there hasn’t been any issues with it,” Kraus said. “I think the kids see it as an opportunity to be more competitive.”

Harding’s last winning season was 6-4 in 2012. The Knights ended a 28-game losing streak when they beat Humboldt 8-0 in overtime of the season opener a year ago.

Humboldt owns the conference’s longest losing streak at 31 games, spanning 2005-08.

“I’m really looking forward to the season,” Kraus said. “It’s a shot in the arm for both programs.”

We finally meet again

It has been 23 years, but Woodbury and Champlin Park will finally meet once again Friday on the turf. The teams last clashed with the Class 5A championship on the line in 1998.

The Royals won their lone title 28-7 on that November day behind the running of Louis Ayeni, the play of quarterback Bobby Grandas and a stingy defense. Grandas threw two touchdown passes and ran for another.

Both teams are looking to rebound from 3-4 seasons.

“We always enter the season with high expectations,” Woodbury coach Andy Hill said. “When a team believes they can compete with anyone, then the best scenario would be to compete with the best and beat the best.”

Can we maybe get a home game?

It appears Elk River will spend the season as a road warrior. The Elks’ stadium, Jerry Schempf Field, is undergoing renovations, including installation of an artificial turf playing surface, and might not be completed by the end of the season.

The hope is the work will be completed by Week 7, when the Elks are scheduled to host Alexandria on Oct. 15. Their two preceding home games will be held at Zimmerman and Rogers.

Elk River reached the Class 5A state tournament four consecutive seasons (2016-19), finishing as the runner-up in 2017. There wasn’t a state tournament held in 2020, when the Elks finished 4-3, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milestone on the horizon

Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg is five victories away from reaching No. 200 after beating St. Cloud Apollo 44-6 in its season opener last week. Rostberg is in his 23rd year at the helm of the program and owns a 195-47 career record.

Rostberg guided the Tigers to back-to-back Class 4A state championships in 2012 and 2013. They were the runners-up in 2003. Sixty coaches have reached the 200-win mark in state history.

The Tigers are coming off a 5-2 2020 season.

“We are looking to be competitive and improve throughout the season to make a run in November,” Rostberg said.

Ex-Gophers on opposite sides

When Irondale plays at Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday, the coaching matchup bears a little extra attention. Both teams are breaking in new coaches who are former Gophers: Sean McMenomy at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and James Manuel at Irondale. McMenomy played at the U from 1992 through 1996, while Manuel was with the Gophers from 2010 to 2013.

In terms of coaching experience, McMenomy has the edge. He has been the head coach at Minneapolis Southwest and DeLaSalle followed by stints at high schools in North Carolina and Oregon. This is Manuel’s first head coaching position.

JIM PAULSEN

Football pulled him back

Former Wayzata head coach Brad Anderson returns to the sidelines, this time as an assistant coach at Orono.

Anderson resigned in 2016 after his 18th season directing one of Minnesota’s elite programs. The Trojans won Prep Bowl titles in 2005, 2008 and 2010, a run of success in the large-school class surpassed only by Eden Prairie.

“COVID-19 convinced me that I have too much time on my hands,” Anderson said. “Coaching is a bucket-filler for me.”

Beyond coaching the offensive line, Anderson has helped third-year Spartans coach Joe McPherson implement the offense Anderson ran at Wayzata, ditching the spread in favor of a run-oriented approach with more play-action.

Meanwhile, former Orono head coach Jeff Weiland begins his second season as an assistant coach at Wayzata, directing the inside linebackers.

DAVID La VAQUE