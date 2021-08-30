High school football season: The must-see list

Staff writer Jim Paulsen looked at the 2021 schedule and picked one game per week worth watching. It might not always be the best two teams, but there’s a reason to pay attention.

Week 1

Friday, Sept. 3: St. Thomas Academy at South St. Paul, 7 p.m. One of the most intense, underrated rivalries in the metro.

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 10: Elk River at Andover, 7 p.m. Elk River coach Steve Hamilton believes this might be his deepest team.

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 17: Eden Prairie at Lakeville South, 7 p.m. Two undefeated teams from a year ago finally get to decide things on the field.

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 24: Cooper at Holy Angels 7 p.m. Two of the metro’s most heralded players, Jaxon Howard and Emmett Johnson, face off.

Week 5

Friday, Oct. 1: Cretin-Derham Hall at Chaska, 7 p.m. The most recent Class 5A state champs host the Raiders for the first time.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 7: Blaine at Centennial, 7 p.m. Centennial is rarely flashy, but the rough-house Cougars always seem to peak later in the season.

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 15: St. Michael-Albertville at Maple Grove, 7 p.m. Can the always formidable Knights solve Maple Grove’s veteran defense?

Week 8

Wednesday, Oct. 20: New London-Spicer at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Head west to Dassel to check out Chargers do-everything running back Eli Gillman.