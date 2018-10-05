Quantcast
skip navigation

First-quarter outburst enough for Edina to defeat No. 4 Minnetonka

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 10/05/18, 9:15PM CDT

Share

The sixth-ranked Hornets scored three touchdowns, more than they had scored in any game all season, and held on for a 21-7 victory.


On the first drive of the game, Edina's Matt Cavanagh (34) broke a tackle attempt by Minnetonka cornerback JJ Schechtman (8), opening up a path the the end zone for a touchdown. Photo: Aaron Lavinsky * aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

First report

Edina scored 21 points in the first quarter – more than it had scored in any game this season – then held on to defeat mistake-prone Minnetonka 21-7.

Matt Cavanagh scored on a 68-yard run on Edina’s second play from scrimmage Friday at Kuhlman Stadium, igniting the Hornets’ three-touchdown outburst. Cavanagh finished with 156 yards and two touchdowns running for Edina (5-1).

Minnetonka (4-2) contributed to the Hornets' early lead, sandwiching a pair of fumbles around back-to-back three-and-out possessions.

Check back later for more on the game.

Football Hub Headlines

  • Spectrum stays perfect, defeats St. Agnes

  • By HEATHER RULE, Special to the Star Tribune 10/05/2018, 5:30pm CDT
  • The Sting's Fisher Marberg rushed for three touchdowns in the first half and later threw a scoring pass en route to a 42-7 victory.
  • Read More
View All

Tag(s): Edina  Minnetonka 

Share