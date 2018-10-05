First-quarter outburst enough for Edina to defeat No. 4 Minnetonka

Edina scored 21 points in the first quarter – more than it had scored in any game this season – then held on to defeat mistake-prone Minnetonka 21-7.

Matt Cavanagh scored on a 68-yard run on Edina’s second play from scrimmage Friday at Kuhlman Stadium, igniting the Hornets’ three-touchdown outburst. Cavanagh finished with 156 yards and two touchdowns running for Edina (5-1).

Minnetonka (4-2) contributed to the Hornets' early lead, sandwiching a pair of fumbles around back-to-back three-and-out possessions.

