From 'pretty sick' to 'like Shangri-La,' TCO Stadium makes emotional prep debut

Throughout Friday’s game at the Vikings’ Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Farmington and Eagan football players stole glances at replays shown on the giant end zone scoreboard.

The success of Farmington’s spread offense warranted another look. So did Eagan’s second-half comeback. Two teams desperate for their first victory this season made the inaugural high school football game played at TCO Stadium memorable. Farmington emerged with a 41-28 victory against Eagan, the designated home team.

Eagan moved its homecoming six miles north for the historic game, which drew an announced sold-out crowd of 6,255 fans and delighted players, coaches, and officials with the Vikings and the Minnesota State High School League officials.

“This was almost like a second homecoming for us with how big this game was,” said Jameson Shrum, a Farmington senior defensive back. “When we pulled up, everybody had their phones out taking video. It was crazy.”

Farmington sophomore quarterback Alex Berreth said, “It’s pretty sick to be able to play here.”