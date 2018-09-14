One for the record books: Elk River 80, Buffalo 70

Elk River threw an interception the first time it had the ball, then scored touchdowns on 11 consecutive possessions en route to an 80-70 victory over host Buffalo.

The 150 combined points is believed to be a state high school game record for combined points.

Buffalo quarterback Aidan Bouman threw eight touchdown passes.

According to records posted on the Minnesota State High School League's web site, these are among the previous top-scoring games:

128 -- Virginia 128, International Falls 0, Oct. 4, 1919.

126 -- Elk River 66, Andover 60, Nov. 10, 2017.

115 -- St. Louis Park 74, Bloomington Kennedy 41, Oct. 21, 2014.

