One for the record books: Elk River 80, Buffalo 70

By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune, 09/14/18, 10:00PM CDT

The Elk scored on 11 consecutive possessions while Bison quarterback Aidan Bouman threw eight touchdowns in a game that appeared to smash the state record for combined points.


Elk River running back Adam Nelson (31) ran the ball for a first down as Buffalo kicker Parker Vajda (3) collided into him in the first quarter. Photo: AARON LAVINSKY ¥ aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

Elk River threw an interception the first time it had the ball, then scored touchdowns on 11 consecutive possessions en route to an 80-70 victory over host Buffalo.

The 150 combined points is believed to be a state high school game record for combined points.

Buffalo quarterback Aidan Bouman threw eight touchdown passes.

According to records posted on the Minnesota State High School League's web site, these are among the previous top-scoring games:

128 -- Virginia 128, International Falls 0, Oct. 4, 1919.

126 -- Elk River 66, Andover 60,  Nov. 10, 2017.

115 -- St. Louis Park 74, Bloomington Kennedy 41, Oct. 21, 2014.

Check back later for more on the incredible game.

