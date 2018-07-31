Five football games set for new Vikings practice facility

Homecoming just got sweeter for Eagan’s football team.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced the Wildcats as the home team for the first high school football game at Twin Cities Orthopedic (TCO) Stadium in Eagan. They will play Farmington at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the first of five football games held at the Vikings’ new practice facility.

Lakeville North and Prior Lake play at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. An additional three state tournament quarterfinal games will be decided at the 6,000-seat, synthetic turf venue, one in Class 6A, two in Class 5A. Those dates are Nov. 9-10.

The five-game slate is similar to the vision team officials presented to the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors in April 2017.

Earlier this spring, however, the plan shrank to just one regular season game as well as a multiple-team scrimmage. Those scrimmage games, set for Aug. 25, were since scrapped.

“High school football is a unifying and long-standing tradition across our country,” Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a press release. “We are honored to host high school football games at our new TCO Performance Center facility. The lessons and values learned playing high school football extend well beyond the playing field. The game of football creates bonds and relationships that last a lifetime.”

“The opportunity to share our new facility with the community and with the high school sports teams was always an emphasis of the design of TCO Performance Center from the beginning,” Minnesota Vikings Chief Operating Officer Kevin Warren said in press release. “The chance to connect with fans, parents and players at the high school level is an important part of our ongoing youth football events and we will proudly share our field with Minnesota high school teams.”