Where they're going: College commitments for Minnesota football players

Dassel-Cokato running back Eli Gillman is lined up to play for Montana. Photo by ALEX KORMANN, Star Tribune
College football signings by Minnesotans, with name, high school, position and college (bold indicates additions since the December signing period):
Julian Alfaro-Diedrich, Wayzata, RB: St. Thomas
Austin Altepeter, Moorhead, LB: North Dakota State
Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights, TE: Minnesota
Chase Androff, Lakeville South, TE/OL: Nebraska
Toby Anene, East Ridge, LB: North Dakota State
Christian Arteaga, St. Louis Park: Mary
Jaziah Atkinson, Maple Grove: Northern State
Treyton Bammert-Mueller, Park of C.G.: MSU Moorhead
Owen Barthel, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Moorhead
Jarrett Bennett, St. Michael-Albertville: Minnnesota Duluth
Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie, DL: Minnesota
Leo Bluhm, St. Thomas Academy: Yale*
Charlie Boucher, Minneapolis Southwest, LB: St. Thomas
Jason Burandt, Anoka: Concordia (St. Paul)
Ryan Butler, Mound Westonka: MSU Moorhead
Chase Carter, Minnehaha Academy, DE: Michigan State
Will Chlebecek, Lakeville South, TE: Harvard*
Zach Cochnauer, Farmington, OL: Missouri State
Mekhi Collins, Mankato West, WR: North Dakota State
David Connors, Cooper, WR: Illinois State
Camden Dean, Lakeville South, athlete: MSU Mankato
Dominic Dietel, Litchfield: MSU Mankato
Jamal Dixon, Moorhead, CB: North Dakota
Owen Dukowitz, Osseo: Bemidji State
Colin Dussault, Chaska, WR: St. Thomas
T.J. Edminson, Rosemount: SW Minnesota St.
Jacob Eggert, Mankato East, QB: Minnesota Duluth
Gavin Falk, Edina, OL: St. Thomas
Brenden Freiermuth, Hastings: Valparaiso
Joey Gerlach, Woodbury, S/LB: Minnesota
Blake Gode, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth
Eli Gillman, Dassel-Cokato, RB: Montana
Darius Givance, Champlin Park, DB: North Dakota State
Nate Graham, Wayzata, WR: MSU Moorhead
Kyle Haas, Prior Lake: Winona State
Colton Hackel, Perham, QB: North Dakota
Durelle Hall, Cretin-Derham Hall: Minnesota Duluth
Tommy Hamann, Wayzata, LB: Iowa State
Deylin Hasert, Marshall, OT: Iowa State
Ryan Haley, Mankato West, LB: Brown*
Tim Hess, Wayzata: Hillsdale
Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray, OT: Stanford
Ashton Hoffman, Minnetonka: Minnesota Duluth
Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, WR: Minnesota
Eniedi Isuk, Champlin Park: SW Minnesota State
Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels, RB: Nebraska
Abram Jopp, Mayer Lutheran: Northern State
Zach Juckel, Lakeville South, LB: Air Force
Hasan Kassim, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)
Jacob Kelly, Bemidji, WR: North Dakota State
Brett Kelzenberg, Wayzata, OL: North Dakota
Jack Kinsey, Wayzata, TE: St. Thomas
Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie, QB: MSU Mankato
Martin Koivisto, Shakopee, OL: Central Michigan
Zach Krause, Lakeville North, DL: MSU Mankato
Logan Larson, East Ridge, DL: North Dakota State
Brody Lerfald, Tri-City United: Concordia (St. Paul)
Joshua Liggett, Rosemount: Army
Nate Litke, Spring Lake Park: Minnesota Duluth
Devin Lockerby, Faribault, OL: North Dakota State
Carter Loesch, Sauk Rapids-Rice, LB: Minnesota Duluth
Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran, TE: Liberty
Anthony Moe-Tucker, Kasson-Mantorville, RB: North Dakota
James Morrison, Cretin-Derham Hall: St. Thomas
Colin Nagel, Hutchinson, TE/QB: Minnesota Duluth
Peyton Nawrocki, Jordan, OL: Concordia (St. Paul)
Tyler Neitzel, Mayer Lutheran: SW Minnesota State
Tony Nelson, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, OL: Minnesota
Tommy Niggeling, Lakeville North, LB: Minnesota Duluth
Mateo Noriega, Burnsville, OL: North Dakota State
Brooks O’Brien, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Moorhead
Nick Ojile, Spring Lake Park, DL: Minnesota Duluth
Xavier Peltoma, St. Michael-Albertville, OT: Minnesota Duluth
Brady Perryman, Park of C.G.: MSU Moorhead
Charlie Peterson, Forest Lake: Bemidji State
Daniel Porisch, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Northern State
Vicar Pyne, Rosemount: Bemidji State
Colton Rada, Chaska, OL: South Dakota
J.J. Robinson, Champlin Park: Concordia (St. Paul)
Micah Runion, Park of C.G.: Minnesota Duluth
Gavyn Schraufnagel, Lakeville North: Winona State
Payton Schulz, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)
Ryan Sever, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, RB/LB: St. Thomas
Mason South, Maple Grove: North Dakota
Leyton Simmering, Rosemount, K: Kansas State
Nathaniel Staehling, Brainerd, LB: North Dakota State
Haydn Stay, Princeton, TE: North Dakota
Jack Teiken, Moorhead, DE: North Dakota
Andy Thomsen, Grand Rapids, DE/LB: North Dakota State
Joey Ulmen, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)
Cedric Wall, Rosemount, WR: North Dakota State
Jayden Washington, Rosemount: Bemidji State
Prentice Wheatley, Minnetonka: Northern State
Mason Wilson, Stillwater: Minnesota Duluth
Kaden Zenzen, Barnesville, TE: North Dakota State
Top players not committed
Rashad McKinley, Hill-Murray, WR
Camden Royal, Cooper, RB
Football recruits committed for basketball
Eli King, Caledonia, WR: Iowa State
Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall, DB: Michigan State
Sam Rensch, Hutchinson, DB/WR: Augustana
Football recruit committed for track and field
Ethan Fischer, Maple River, OL: South Dakota State
*No athletic scholarship per Ivy League rules
