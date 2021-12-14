Where they're going: College commitments for Minnesota football players

College football signings by Minnesotans, with name, high school, position and college (bold indicates additions since the December signing period):

Julian Alfaro-Diedrich, Wayzata, RB: St. Thomas

Austin Altepeter, Moorhead, LB: North Dakota State

Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights, TE: Minnesota

Chase Androff, Lakeville South, TE/OL: Nebraska

Toby Anene, East Ridge, LB: North Dakota State

Christian Arteaga, St. Louis Park: Mary

Jaziah Atkinson, Maple Grove: Northern State

Treyton Bammert-Mueller, Park of C.G.: MSU Moorhead

Owen Barthel, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Moorhead

Jarrett Bennett, St. Michael-Albertville: Minnnesota Duluth

Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie, DL: Minnesota

Leo Bluhm, St. Thomas Academy: Yale*

Charlie Boucher, Minneapolis Southwest, LB: St. Thomas

Jason Burandt, Anoka: Concordia (St. Paul)

Ryan Butler, Mound Westonka: MSU Moorhead

Chase Carter, Minnehaha Academy, DE: Michigan State

Will Chlebecek, Lakeville South, TE: Harvard*

Zach Cochnauer, Farmington, OL: Missouri State

Mekhi Collins, Mankato West, WR: North Dakota State

David Connors, Cooper, WR: Illinois State

Camden Dean, Lakeville South, athlete: MSU Mankato

Dominic Dietel, Litchfield: MSU Mankato

Jamal Dixon, Moorhead, CB: North Dakota

Owen Dukowitz, Osseo: Bemidji State

Colin Dussault, Chaska, WR: St. Thomas

T.J. Edminson, Rosemount: SW Minnesota St.

Jacob Eggert, Mankato East, QB: Minnesota Duluth

Gavin Falk, Edina, OL: St. Thomas

Brenden Freiermuth, Hastings: Valparaiso

Joey Gerlach, Woodbury, S/LB: Minnesota

Blake Gode, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth

Eli Gillman, Dassel-Cokato, RB: Montana

Darius Givance, Champlin Park, DB: North Dakota State

Nate Graham, Wayzata, WR: MSU Moorhead

Kyle Haas, Prior Lake: Winona State

Colton Hackel, Perham, QB: North Dakota

Durelle Hall, Cretin-Derham Hall: Minnesota Duluth

Tommy Hamann, Wayzata, LB: Iowa State

Deylin Hasert, Marshall, OT: Iowa State

Ryan Haley, Mankato West, LB: Brown*

Tim Hess, Wayzata: Hillsdale

Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray, OT: Stanford

Ashton Hoffman, Minnetonka: Minnesota Duluth

Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, WR: Minnesota

Eniedi Isuk, Champlin Park: SW Minnesota State

Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels, RB: Nebraska

Abram Jopp, Mayer Lutheran: Northern State

Zach Juckel, Lakeville South, LB: Air Force

Hasan Kassim, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)

Jacob Kelly, Bemidji, WR: North Dakota State

Brett Kelzenberg, Wayzata, OL: North Dakota

Jack Kinsey, Wayzata, TE: St. Thomas

Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie, QB: MSU Mankato

Martin Koivisto, Shakopee, OL: Central Michigan

Zach Krause, Lakeville North, DL: MSU Mankato

Logan Larson, East Ridge, DL: North Dakota State

Brody Lerfald, Tri-City United: Concordia (St. Paul)

Joshua Liggett, Rosemount: Army

Nate Litke, Spring Lake Park: Minnesota Duluth

Devin Lockerby, Faribault, OL: North Dakota State

Carter Loesch, Sauk Rapids-Rice, LB: Minnesota Duluth

Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran, TE: Liberty

Anthony Moe-Tucker, Kasson-Mantorville, RB: North Dakota

James Morrison, Cretin-Derham Hall: St. Thomas

Colin Nagel, Hutchinson, TE/QB: Minnesota Duluth

Peyton Nawrocki, Jordan, OL: Concordia (St. Paul)

Tyler Neitzel, Mayer Lutheran: SW Minnesota State

Tony Nelson, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, OL: Minnesota

Tommy Niggeling, Lakeville North, LB: Minnesota Duluth

Mateo Noriega, Burnsville, OL: North Dakota State

Brooks O’Brien, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Moorhead

Nick Ojile, Spring Lake Park, DL: Minnesota Duluth

Xavier Peltoma, St. Michael-Albertville, OT: Minnesota Duluth

Brady Perryman, Park of C.G.: MSU Moorhead

Charlie Peterson, Forest Lake: Bemidji State

Daniel Porisch, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Northern State

Vicar Pyne, Rosemount: Bemidji State

Colton Rada, Chaska, OL: South Dakota

J.J. Robinson, Champlin Park: Concordia (St. Paul)

Micah Runion, Park of C.G.: Minnesota Duluth

Gavyn Schraufnagel, Lakeville North: Winona State

Payton Schulz, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)

Ryan Sever, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, RB/LB: St. Thomas

Mason South, Maple Grove: North Dakota

Leyton Simmering, Rosemount, K: Kansas State

Nathaniel Staehling, Brainerd, LB: North Dakota State

Haydn Stay, Princeton, TE: North Dakota

Jack Teiken, Moorhead, DE: North Dakota

Andy Thomsen, Grand Rapids, DE/LB: North Dakota State

Joey Ulmen, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)

Cedric Wall, Rosemount, WR: North Dakota State

Jayden Washington, Rosemount: Bemidji State

Prentice Wheatley, Minnetonka: Northern State

Mason Wilson, Stillwater: Minnesota Duluth

Kaden Zenzen, Barnesville, TE: North Dakota State

Top players not committed

Rashad McKinley, Hill-Murray, WR

Camden Royal, Cooper, RB

Football recruits committed for basketball

Eli King, Caledonia, WR: Iowa State

Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall, DB: Michigan State

Sam Rensch, Hutchinson, DB/WR: Augustana

Football recruit committed for track and field

Ethan Fischer, Maple River, OL: South Dakota State

*No athletic scholarship per Ivy League rules