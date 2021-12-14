Quantcast
Where they're going: College commitments for Minnesota football players

By Star Tribune, 12/14/21, 2:45PM CST

Another signing period for NCAA Division I and II football has begun. Here’s what to expect from the state’s best.


Dassel-Cokato running back Eli Gillman is lined up to play for Montana. Photo by ALEX KORMANN, Star Tribune

College football signings by Minnesotans, with name, high school, position and college (bold indicates additions since the December signing period):

Julian Alfaro-Diedrich, Wayzata, RB: St. Thomas

Austin Altepeter, Moorhead, LB: North Dakota State

Spencer Alvarez, Columbia Heights, TE: Minnesota

Chase Androff, Lakeville South, TE/OL: Nebraska

Toby Anene, East Ridge, LB: North Dakota State

Christian Arteaga, St. Louis Park: Mary

Jaziah Atkinson, Maple Grove: Northern State

Treyton Bammert-Mueller, Park of C.G.: MSU Moorhead

Owen Barthel, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Moorhead

Jarrett Bennett, St. Michael-Albertville: Minnnesota Duluth

Trey Bixby, Eden Prairie, DL: Minnesota

Leo Bluhm, St. Thomas Academy: Yale*

Charlie Boucher, Minneapolis Southwest, LB: St. Thomas

Jason Burandt, Anoka: Concordia (St. Paul)

Ryan Butler, Mound Westonka: MSU Moorhead

Chase Carter, Minnehaha Academy, DE: Michigan State

Will Chlebecek, Lakeville South, TE: Harvard*

Zach Cochnauer, Farmington, OL: Missouri State

Mekhi Collins, Mankato West, WR: North Dakota State

David Connors, Cooper, WR: Illinois State

Camden Dean, Lakeville South, athlete: MSU Mankato

Dominic Dietel, Litchfield: MSU Mankato

Jamal Dixon, Moorhead, CB: North Dakota

Owen Dukowitz, Osseo: Bemidji State

Colin Dussault, Chaska, WR: St. Thomas

T.J. Edminson, Rosemount: SW Minnesota St.

Jacob Eggert, Mankato East, QB: Minnesota Duluth

Gavin Falk, Edina, OL: St. Thomas

Brenden Freiermuth, Hastings: Valparaiso

Joey Gerlach, Woodbury, S/LB: Minnesota

Blake Gode, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth

Eli Gillman, Dassel-Cokato, RB: Montana

Darius Givance, Champlin Park, DB: North Dakota State

Nate Graham, Wayzata, WR: MSU Moorhead

Kyle Haas, Prior Lake: Winona State

Colton Hackel, Perham, QB: North Dakota

Durelle Hall, Cretin-Derham Hall: Minnesota Duluth

Tommy Hamann, Wayzata, LB: Iowa State

Deylin Hasert, Marshall, OT: Iowa State

Ryan Haley, Mankato West, LB: Brown*

Tim Hess, Wayzata: Hillsdale

Lucas Heyer, Hill-Murray, OT: Stanford

Ashton Hoffman, Minnetonka: Minnesota Duluth

Kristen Hoskins, Alexandria, WR: Minnesota

Eniedi Isuk, Champlin Park: SW Minnesota State

Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels, RB: Nebraska

Abram Jopp, Mayer Lutheran: Northern State

Zach Juckel, Lakeville South, LB: Air Force

Hasan Kassim, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)

Jacob Kelly, Bemidji, WR: North Dakota State

Brett Kelzenberg, Wayzata, OL: North Dakota

Jack Kinsey, Wayzata, TE: St. Thomas

Drew Kittelson, Blooming Prairie, QB: MSU Mankato

Martin Koivisto, Shakopee, OL: Central Michigan

Zach Krause, Lakeville North, DL: MSU Mankato

Logan Larson, East Ridge, DL: North Dakota State

Brody Lerfald, Tri-City United: Concordia (St. Paul)

Joshua Liggett, Rosemount: Army

Nate Litke, Spring Lake Park: Minnesota Duluth

Devin Lockerby, Faribault, OL: North Dakota State

Carter Loesch, Sauk Rapids-Rice, LB: Minnesota Duluth

Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran, TE: Liberty

Anthony Moe-Tucker, Kasson-Mantorville, RB: North Dakota

James Morrison, Cretin-Derham Hall: St. Thomas

Colin Nagel, Hutchinson, TE/QB: Minnesota Duluth

Peyton Nawrocki, Jordan, OL: Concordia (St. Paul)

Tyler Neitzel, Mayer Lutheran: SW Minnesota State

Tony Nelson, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, OL: Minnesota

Tommy Niggeling, Lakeville North, LB: Minnesota Duluth

Mateo Noriega, Burnsville, OL: North Dakota State

Brooks O’Brien, St. Michael-Albertville: MSU Moorhead

Nick Ojile, Spring Lake Park, DL: Minnesota Duluth

Xavier Peltoma, St. Michael-Albertville, OT: Minnesota Duluth

Brady Perryman, Park of C.G.: MSU Moorhead

Charlie Peterson, Forest Lake: Bemidji State

Daniel Porisch, Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Northern State

Vicar Pyne, Rosemount: Bemidji State

Colton Rada, Chaska, OL: South Dakota

J.J. Robinson, Champlin Park: Concordia (St. Paul)

Micah Runion, Park of C.G.: Minnesota Duluth

Gavyn Schraufnagel, Lakeville North: Winona State

Payton Schulz, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)

Ryan Sever, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, RB/LB: St. Thomas

Mason South, Maple Grove: North Dakota

Leyton Simmering, Rosemount, K: Kansas State

Nathaniel Staehling, Brainerd, LB: North Dakota State

Haydn Stay, Princeton, TE: North Dakota

Jack Teiken, Moorhead, DE: North Dakota

Andy Thomsen, Grand Rapids, DE/LB: North Dakota State

Joey Ulmen, Lakeville South: Concordia (St. Paul)

Cedric Wall, Rosemount, WR: North Dakota State

Jayden Washington, Rosemount: Bemidji State

Prentice Wheatley, Minnetonka: Northern State

Mason Wilson, Stillwater: Minnesota Duluth

Kaden Zenzen, Barnesville, TE: North Dakota State

Top players not committed

Rashad McKinley, Hill-Murray, WR

Camden Royal, Cooper, RB

Football recruits committed for basketball

Eli King, Caledonia, WR: Iowa State

Tre Holloman, Cretin-Derham Hall, DB: Michigan State

Sam Rensch, Hutchinson, DB/WR: Augustana

Football recruit committed for track and field

Ethan Fischer, Maple River, OL: South Dakota State

*No athletic scholarship per Ivy League rules

