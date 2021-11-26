Hutchinson piles on the power in winning its sixth state championship

Hutchinson’s football faithful rejoiced in their first Black Friday since 2013.

Their Tigers, donning black uniforms with yellow numbers, ran over and ran past Kasson-Mantorville throughout a 42-14 victory in the Class 4A Prep Bowl played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

No. 2-ranked Hutchinson (12-1) captured its sixth state championship.

Running backs Aaron Elliott and Mitchell Piehl, running behind a tremendous offensive line, each eclipsed 100 yards. And both recorded long touchdown runs, Elliott for 40 and Piehl for 90.

No. 9 Kasson-Mantorville (9-4), making its first Prep Bowl appearance, cut its deficit to 20-7 in the second quarter on quarterback Matt Donovan’s 30-yard touchdown run. For a moment, it appeared the KoMets might muster the magic used in their semifinal upset of No. 1 Becker, the only team to defeat Hutchinson this season.

The Tigers didn’t flinch. They executed an 11-play drive covering 69 yards — including a fourth-down conversion — and built a commanding 28-7 halftime lead.