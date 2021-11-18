Class 6A state semifinal: Maple Grove trounces Eden Prairie 35-3

There’s a well-worn theory in prep football circles that to beat Eden Prairie in the postseason, you not only have to defeat the Eagles on the field but conquer their successful pedigree.

Maple Grove did that Thursday, beating Eden Prairie 35-3 in a Class 6A semifinal game to advance to the Prep Bowl for the first time in team history.

“[Mike Grant] has created a program that’s a perennial power. People just know Eden Prairie is going to be up there,” Maple Grove coach Matt Lombardi acknowledged.

For one quarter, at least, it appeared the specter of playing Eden Prairie in a state tournament game had a tight grip on Maple Grove.

The Crimson offense looked stagnant, failing to move the ball effectively and turning the ball over on two of its first three possessions, although it’s possible the Crimson’s bus ride to the game, in which they endured a traffic jam and didn’t arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium until less than a half-hour before game time, may have contributed.

Eden Prairie wasn’t faring much better, but the Eagles turned one of the mishaps into a 3-0 lead.

“For us to go out and get through the first 12 minutes, which I think was a little bit ragged, and get momentum back and realize that ‘Hey, we might be the better team on the field today. Let’s play like it,’ was huge, ” Lombardi said

When the second quarter started, Maple Grove’s pumpkin suddenly turned into a gleaming chariot.

The Crimson ripped off three touchdowns — a 33-yard scoring pass from Jacob Kilzer to Jacob Anderson, a 77-yard sprint by running back Derrick Jameson and a 38-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery by Anderson.

Suddenly, beating Eden Prairie didn’t look so daunting. Maple Grove led 21-3 at halftime.

“That’s kind of been our thing,” Lombardi said. “We score in bunches in a hurry. “

The Crimson’s good fortune continued in the third quarter. On Eden Prairie’s second play from scrimmage, quarterback Nick Fazi mishandled a snap. The ball bounced free on the turf until Kiers Brevik swooped in, picked it up and strolled the final 10 yards into the end zone.

More than 10 minutes remained in the third quarter and Maple Grove held a commanding 28-3 lead. Eden Prairie never threatened after that.

“The offense can have highs and lows, but the defense never can,” Lombardi said. “The defense doesn’t have an excuse, in my opinion”

Jameson finished with 14 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns, giving him the school single-season record with 23 touchdowns.

Grant talked after the game about losing to Maple Grove and his close friend Lombardi for the first time.

“We beat them in the semis twice, beat them in the quarterfinals twice. I’m sure they look at this like payback, beating Eden Prairie in the semis,” he said tongue-in-cheek. “There’s an insect that comes out every 15 years. So they rise up this time. But we’ll be back.”