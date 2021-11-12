Class 6A quarterfinal: Eden Prairie makes early lead stand up in win over Farmington

Eden Prairie took an early two touchdown lead, then let Farmington move the ball well between the 20s but only let the Tigers into the end zone once and came away with a 17-7 Class 6A quarterfinal victory Friday at Chanhassen.

The Eagles (10-1) scored on their first two drives, both the result of short drives caused by Farmington mistakes. The Tigers turned the ball over three times and had a holding penalty negate a run late in the first half that would have given them the ball near the Eden Prairie goal line.