Top-ranked Lakeville South fends off Shakopee 42-28 in Class 6A quarterfinals

By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune, 11/12/21, 7:30PM CST

The Cougars got the go-ahead score from running back Josh Jacobson midway through the fourth quarter.


Lakeville South defensive back Ryder Patterson intercepted a pass in the end zone against Shakopee in the first quarter [Alex Kormann, Star Tribune]

In a game worthy of a Prep Bowl final, Lakeville South beat Shakopee 42-28 in Friday’s Class 6A football state tournament quarterfinal played at Stillwater High School.

The Cougars (11-0), the top-ranked team in the Associated Press poll all season, got the go-ahead score from senior running back Josh Jacobson midway through the fourth quarter. They advance to face St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium

Shakopee (8-3), which fell to South 30-22 on Oct. 14, saved its best for the rematch. The Sabers rallied from a 14-0 deficit to tie the game 21-21 at halftime. Junior running back Jadon Hellerud ran for three touchdowns in the game.

South senior quarterback Camden Dean ran for three touchdowns and threw for another.

