Class 6A quarterfinal: Late score gives St. Michael-Albertville 14-7 victory over Wayzata

Jarrett Bennett took a handoff and cutback through the defense and scored on a 25-yard run with 1:58 left to give St. Michael-Albertville a 14-7 victory over Wayzata.

In a game dominated by short runs, Bennett’s burst was the longest run of the game for either team.

St. Michael-Albertville avenged an early-season loss to Wayzata and won its third straight game for the first time this season.

Wayzata got to the St. Michael-Albertville 19 in the game’s final seconds, but the Trojans' final pass fell incomplete.