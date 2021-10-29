East Ridge leaves no doubt in 31-17 win over Prior Lake

East Ridge dominated throughout its 31-17 victory in Friday’s Class 6A first round playoff game as Prior Lake, arguably the most overqualified No. 5 seed in Class 6A, struggled on the road.

The Raptors simply played too fast, too sharp and too physical for 10th-ranked Prior Lake (5-4) to handle. From a bruising running game to long passing touchdowns to three ancestor-rattling sacks, No. 4 seed East Ridge (6-3) left no doubt.

The Raptors advance to play in the round of 16 at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 1 seed Maple Grove. The Crimson routed Roseville 49-7.

Sophomore quarterback Tanner Zolnosky went deep twice to Demeir Flemino, each resulting in a touchdown. Toby Anene picked up 133 rushing yards on 28 carries and the defense frustrated Prior Lake quarterback Kyle Haas.

East Ridge led 17-7 at halftime. Prior Lake cut its deficit to 17-10 early in the third quarter. But the Raptors regained their form, expanding the lead to 31-10 and allowing the Lakers only one additional touchdown.