Litchfield moves on with 13-6 win at Rockford

Litchfield engineered a minor upset with its 13-6 victory Tuesday at Rockford in the Class 3A, Section 2 quarterfinals.

The No. 5 seed Dragons (6-3) used a 10-point surge in the third quarter to go ahead of the No. 4 seed Rockets (6-3).

Litchfield advances to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at No. 1 seed Providence Academy (8-0)

Leading 6-3 at halftime, Rockford received the ball first in the third quarter and struggled. First, a personal foul call on the kick return started the Rockets from their 5-yard line.

Then the Litchfield defense broke through and recorded a safety, cutting its deficit to 6-5 less than one minute into the third quarter.

The Rockford defense forced a punt on Litchfield’s ensuing drive. But the Rockets offense fumbled away the ball on the first play from their 5-yard line.

Making good on the short field, Litchfield went ahead 13-6 on a short touchdown run from sophomore Lukas Kuehl and a two-point conversion pass.