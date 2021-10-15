Advantageous Minnetonka snaps Centennial's winning streak at four

Centennial (4-3) had won four consecutive games, including victories over Maple Grove and Wayzata, with an old-school, punishing style. But Minnetonka went right at the Cougars, giving back what Centennial had been dishing out all season.

Running backs Bret Worley and Jacob McCalla repeatedly found cracks in the supposedly impenetrable Centennial defense. After turning the Cougars over on downs in their first possession, Minnetonka barged its way to the Centennial 13 before stalling and settling for a Keagan Zabilla’s 30-yard field goal and 3-0 first quarter lead.

That set the stage for the Skippers’ offensive success that was to come.

Taking advantage of Centennial fumbles on back-to-back possessions, Minnetonka extended its lead to 17-0. Senior tight end Joey Gendreau scored the first of his three touchdowns with a 2-yard run out of the wildcat formation and his second on a 9-yard pass from Will Martin, breaking three tackles before launching himself over the goal line.

After Centennial cut the lead to 17-7 with its one big play of the game, a 65-yard touchdown reception by Chase Granzow, another Gendreau scoring reception restored the Skippers’ 17-point advantage. They led 24-7 at halftime.

“We did what we do every week: We assessed their defense, found their weaknesses and attacked those,” Minnetonka coach Mark Esch said.

Meanwhile, the Minnetonka defense was shutting down Centennial’s sledgehammer offense, never allowing the Cougars to establish their trademark long, time-consuming drives. The only time Centennial crossed midfield was on their lone touchdown.

After the game, a happy Gendreau wasn’t afraid to talk of big dreams.

“This is a proving game for us, for Minnetonka football as a whole,” he said. ”Our program is becoming something special. Coach wants us to take it one game at a time, but we’re going for a state championship.”

Even Esch, in his second year at Minnetonka (6-1), speculated about what his team is capable of. “I think we’ve got to start talking about a state championship,” he said. “My philosophy is that we’ve got to live in the present but keep an eye on the future and learn from the past. We’ve done that all year.”