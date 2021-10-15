Advantageous Minnetonka snaps Centennial's winning streak at four

Minnetonka running back Bret Worley found a little bit of running room behind lineman Luke Speedling in the second quarter. [Photo by Mark Hvidsten, SportsEngine]
Minnetonka lineman Jack Liwienski has a message for the rest of Class 6A: The Skippers are a team to be reckoned with. Take them lightly at your own peril.
After manhandling Centennial 31-7 — a team that had made a name for itself with physical, granite-tough play — Minnetonka announced its intention to make a long, successful postseason run.
“We can run the ball, we can pass the ball and we’ve got some guys on the O-line this year, man,” said Liwienski, a 6-3, 275-pound junior who played the entire game at center and at defensive tackle. “We want to go a long way. We’re looking to go deep, man.”
Minnetonka took advantage of a pair of Centennial fumbles and scored 21 points in the second quarter, taking a 17-point lead at halftime and maintained that lead throughout the second half, breaking Centennial’s four-game winning streak with a 31-7 victory.
Senior tight end Joey Gendeau scored all three of Minnetonka’s touchdowns. He ran for a two-yard score and caught scoring passes of nine and five yards from quarterback Will Martin.
The Skippers defense held fast against Centennial’s powerful running attack. The Skippers only defensive hiccup came on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Centennial quarterback Daylen Cummings to Chase Granzow in the second quarter.
Minnetonka improved to 6-1. Centennial fell to 4-3.
