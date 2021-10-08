Long second-half touchdowns lift Maple Grove over Wayzata

Derrick Jameson, stymied in the first half, broke free for touchdown runs of 84 and 50 yards after halftime to lead Maple Grove to a 21-3 victory over mistake-prone Wayzata.

Maple Grove, which trailed 3-0 at halftime, took the lead when Jameson, on an inside handoff early in the third quarter and sprinted through the Wayzata line and outraced the Trojans defenders 84 yards to the end zone.

The Crimson added to the lead after a miscue on a Wayzata punt gave them the ball on the Trojans 14. On play later, Maple Grove quarterback Jacob Kilzer caught a throwback pass for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Jameson raced up the middle for a game-clinching 50-yard score. Maple Grove improved 5-1. Wayzata fell to 4-2.