Woodbury surges to 55-21 victory at Park of Cottage Grove

A broken collarbone limited Woodbury quarterback George Bjellos to just two quarters of action as a freshman last season. Now he’s breaking defenses.

Bjellos and the Royals’ offense used a variety of big-yardage plays to slingshot themselves up and down the field to the tune of six-consecutive touchdown drives in a 55-21 rout of host Park of Cottage Grove on Friday.

Woodbury (5-1), ranked No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press poll, received a huge night from Bjellos, its dual-threat quarterback. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and four touchdowns. And he ran seven times for 137 yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Only once before in his tenure at Woodbury has coach Andy Hill started a sophomore quarterback. He trusts his precocious youngster to stay within himself and make proper decisions — skills Bjellos displayed on consecutive touchdown passes to senior Blake Rohrer. Their second connection covered 34 yards on a fade route down the right sideline.

“He was disciplined and went through his reads,” Hill said. “Some guys want to jump to the deep route, and they get into trouble.”

Those touchdowns were half of Woodbury’s second quarter output as the Royals turned an early one-touchdown deficit into a 35-21 halftime lead.

“We found what we liked, and we turned it up,” Bjellos said of his team’s second quarter.

Woodbury doubled-up Park 42-21 on the Royals first drive after halftime on Bjellos’ 27-yard touchdown scamper.

A sixth consecutive Woodbury touchdown drive, this one capped on Joey Gerlach’s second touchdown reception of the game, made it 49-21 later in the third quarter.

“We didn’t want to not keep scoring because they can score in an instant,” Hill said of the Wolfpack.

Park’s first play of its second drive affirmed Hill’s fears.

Wolfpack quarterback Evan Bearth connected with Blake Johnson on a 63-yard screen pass for a touchdown. In the second quarter, Bearth’s short scoring run drew the Wolfpack (3-3) even at 21-21. They got no closer.

“They are a very explosive offense,” Park coach Rick Fryklund said of the Royals. “We were hoping we could execute longer than they did. But their defensive adjustments stymied us in the second half.”

Friday marked the first meeting of these District 833 rivals since 2014 — the last season Park played in Class 6A until returning this fall to play against the state’s largest schools by enrollment.

“Our coach emphasized the meaning of the game,” Bjellos said. “We came out with the mentality that we would beat them, and we took care of business.”