Metro Top Ten: This week's rankings and a look at the best players so far

Football is often called the “ultimate team game” but success can’t happen without impact players, Here’s a look at five who have been irreplaceable this season.

Emmett Johnson, Holy Angels, RB: The elusive senior leads the state with 1,037 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Overlooked are his skills as a defensive back, where he’s instinctive and delivers a wallop.

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South, RB: The junior opened eyes last year with 816 yards rushing and he’s picked up where he left off. He has produced 986 all-purpose yards ­— 793 rushing – and 11 touchdowns in five games

Dominic Jackson, Shakopee, QB: The leader of the Sabers’ option offense, he’s always been slippery with the ball in his hands, but this season he has shown marked improvement with his arm.

Jacob Deutschman, Anoka, QB: Where would the Tornadoes, who have reeled off four straight victories, be without the senior signal caller, who leads the metro in passing yards with 1,374?

Charlie Boucher, Minneapolis Southwest, LB/TE: The 6-3, 230-pound bruiser was the main reason for the Lakers’ 4-0 start. He’s in the top 10 in tackles with 55, tie for the metro lead in sacks with eight and is a big target on offense, with 15 receptions and three touchdowns.

METRO TOP 10

1. Lakeville South (5-0): def. Rosemount 28-14. The Cougars are hitting on all cylinders A visit to Shakopee in two weeks looms large.

2. Shakopee (5-0): def. Lakeville North 9-0. Defense, take a bow! Obscured all season by the Sabers’ prolific offense, it stepped forward and held Lakeville North to 86 total yards.

3. Eden Prairie (4-1): def. Prior Lake 52-17. Takhi Vaughn had 130 yards rushing going into the game but tacked on 208 more, with TD runs of 60 and 81 yards, in an overwhelming Eagles victory.

4. Stillwater (5-0): def. White Bear Lake 35-28. Coach Beau Labore would rather his team be ranked lower and fly under the radar, but how can a perfect record be overlooked?

5. Centennial (3-2): def. Wayzata 6-0. Cougars have bck-to-back victories over undefeated opponents, spurred by a defense that won’t budge and an offense that never gives the ball back.

6. Wayzata (4-1): lost to Centennial 6-0. The Trojans had few chances to score and their best one was snuffed out by an interception in the shadow of the end zone.

7. Maple Grove (4-1): def. Champlin Park 48-15: A dismal effort in a loss to Centennial got the Crimson’s attention. Sufficiently motivated, they took a 35-0 lead before the game was 14 minutes old.

8. Rosemount (3-2): lost to Lakeville South 28-14. Hard to drop the Irish too far after very competitive consecutive losses to Eden Prairie and the No. 1-ranked Cougars.

9. Minnetonka (4-1): def. St. Michael-Albertville 23-20. The Skippers spotted St. Michael-Albertville a 7-0 lead, scored 23 in a row, then held on for the victory.

10. St. Thomas Academy (5-0, 5A): def. Irondale 28-14. The Cadets have outscored opponents 104-0 in the first half.

Also receiving consideration: Andover (5A), Chaska (5A), Anoka, Woodbury, St. Michael-Albertville.