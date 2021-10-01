No. 5 Stillwater runs away from White Bear Lake 35-28

Stillwater spotted White Bear Lake the first touchdown of the game, then scored 28 straight points en route to a 35-28 victory.

The No. 5, Class 6A Ponies (5-0) got four touchdowns from running back Edward O’Keefe, including a 65-yard sprint one play after falling behind that quickly flipped the game’s momentum.

It’s O’Keefe’s third straight game with three of more touchdowns.

White Bear Lake (3-2) rallied in the fourth quarter on three touchdown passes from Connor Gerrell, two to Alex Lockwood, and cut the Ponies lead to a single score, 35-28, with 2:27 left, but Stillwater covered the ensuing onside kick and ran the clock out