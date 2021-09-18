Back lifts No. 4 Wayzata over No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville

Early in the game, especially, he found success bouncing runs outside the tackle box.

"The offensive line was getting push, and I felt the linebackers coming in the middle, so I had a few opportunities to bounce it out," he said. "The holes were everywhere. Our O-line played outstanding. I couldn't do anything without them."

Wayzata (3-0, No. 4 in the Metro Top 10) scored touchdowns on its first three drives, taking an early 14-0 lead and a 21-7 lead into halftime. The Trojans had the ball inside the Knights' 5-yard line early in the third quarter after a botched punt attempt, but a fumble ended the drive.

St. Michael-Albertville (2-1, No. 3 in the Metro Top 10) subsequently went on an 80-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 3-yard rushing score by Conner Luongvan, to cut the lead to seven points. But Wayzata responded with a 71-yard touchdown drive to regain a 14-point lead and limited the Knights to three first downs on their final three possessions to seal the victory.

Wayzata coach Lambert Brown credited his defense for making key plays, especially after several defensive penalties had allowed St. Michael-Albertville to sustain its third-quarter touchdown drive.

He said his offensive line answered the call issued by Wayzata's coaching staff to improve this week and added that Alfaro Diedrich is improving as a running back each week.

"You can see his comfort level growing," he said.

Jarrett Bennett also scored for the Knights, who were stymied in part by two turnovers, in addition to the broken punt play.

"There's a lot of things we can do better, but credit to them," St. Michael-Albertville coach Jared Essler said. "They're a good team with some good athletes."